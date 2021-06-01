Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Singapore to vaccinate adolescents against Covid

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

SINGAPORE, May 31: Singapore is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to adolescents from Tuesday to help contain the latest outbreak that has infected some students, and will step up testing and tracing.
The city-state is among the first countries in the world to offer vaccines to teenagers before completing inoculation of adults.
The city-state will open up vaccination for 12-18 year-old adolescents, followed by the last group of young adults aged 39 years and below.
"As long as our population is mostly vaccinated, we should be able to trace, isolate, and treat the cases that pop up, and prevent a severe and disastrous outbreak," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday in a speech.
The prime minister said everyone who is eligible for a vaccination and wants one should be able to get at least their first jab by the country's national day, which falls on Aug. 9. Over a third of Singapore's population of 5.7 million has received at least the first dose so far.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US spied on Merkel, EU allies with Danish help: Report
Singapore to vaccinate adolescents against Covid
WHO to study reforms to boost global pandemic response
China allows couples to have three children
Israel FM visits Egypt, first in 13 years
Johnson weds fiancée in secret ceremony
‘Change’ bloc efforts to oust Netanyahu
Sri Lanka to sue Singapore ship owners over marine pollution


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft