Danushka and Dhananjaya to give 2km run tests on Friday

Sri Lanka's two key players-Danushka Gunathilaka and Dhananjaya de Silva -will give 2 km fitness run tests on Friday, it is learnt.

This will be their second fitness test in the last 15 days. They both failed the run tests which were conducted recently during the Bangladesh tour.

The 29-year-old all rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and the 30-year-old left-hand opening batsman Danushka are believed to be part of the squad for the forthcoming England tour.

The venue for the 2km test is yet to be finalized and will be notified to both players soon. Both are in the hotel bio-bubble with other members of the touring squad.

Few more players out of twelve practicing and are to be part of the England tour, including all-rounder Ishan Jayaratine are also likely to be invited for the fitness tests.

The tests will be supervised by Grant Luden.

In the meantime, the results of the first PCR tests of the players and the support staff members, who returned from Bangladesh on Sunday are encouraging. All found to be Corona negative.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T-20I in England.







