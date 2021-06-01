SL selectors persist with young blood and semi-senior players for England tour

Sri Lankan selectors are likely to have persisted with the young blood and the semi-senior players for the forthcoming England tour.

The three seniors-Dimuth Karunratne, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews-have again been ignored. In fact, Mathews had expressed his unavailability for England tour.

It is also speculated that all players-except Ashen Bandara, who travelled to Bangladesh have been retained for the England tour. Bandara has been advised three weeks' rest for his hamstring injury. Bandara may observe a two-week quarantine.

Before returning to Sri Lanka, the head coach gave a briefing to the team. "He told the players to continue to keep the fighting spirit. The winning plan was well executed in the 3rd and the final ODI and Arthur tried to boost the players' morale", one of the sources said.

The team management took a risk by debuting three players and it paid well. "The staff will support and the bottom line is to win the matches", the coach had said to the players. The captain Kusal Perera also briefed the team in short.

Few more players, including Avishka Fernando, will board a flight for England.

The team, which arrived from Bangladesh on Sunday have joined the bio-bubble in the team hotel and the same bio-bubble will continue for England, it is learnt.







