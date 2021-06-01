Abahani, Mohammedan, Prime Bank, Sk Jamal get winning starts



Abahani skipper Mushfiqur Rahim receiving the Man of the Match award after defeating Partex Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Cricket League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK



Abahani vs Partex

Mushfiqur Rahim shone with the bat as Abahani Limited blew away Partex Sporting Club by seven wickets in the rain interrupted match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Winning the toss Partex preferred to bat first and posted 120 runs on the board losing five wickets after captain's knock of 65 off 54 from Tasamul Haque. Besides, Moin Khan scored 22 runs. Mehedi Rana and Taijul shared two wickets each while Shohidul Islam took the rest one.

After heavy downpour in Dhaka, Abahani got a revised target of 70 runs from 10 overs, which they achieved with four balls to go losing three wickets. Skipper Mushfiq swing his bat for 38 runs off 26 balls and named the man of the match.



Mohammedan vs Shinepukur

All-round performance of Shakib Al Hasan brought three-wicket's victory for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the nail-biting match against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP, Ground-4.

Mohammedan preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Shinepukur at 125 for six. Opener Tanzid scored 30 runs for SCC while Robiul Islam gathered 25, Sumon Khan 23 and Maidul Islam Ankon collected 20 runs. Shakib and Yasin Arafat shared two wickets each while Abu Hider Rony and Asif Hasan took one wicket apiece.

Mohammedan in reply, had to play till the penultimate ball to get the winning score. Parvez Emon (39), Shakib (29) Shamsur Rahman (24) were the leading scorers. Sumon took two wickets.

Shakib adjudged the player of the match.



Prime Bank vs Gazi Group

Tamim Iqbal's stormy batting gave Prime Bank Cricket Club a massive seven-wicket victory against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP Ground-3.

The match was redefined as 12-over a side affair after rain and Prime Bank invited Gazi Group to bat first. Gazi managed to post 91 runs losing five wickets. Zakir Hossain (26) and Mahedi Hasan (16) were the notable scorers. Mustafizur Rahman and Nayeem Hasan had two dismissals each while Shoriful Islam took one.

Prime Bank in reply, accumulated 92 runs losing three wickets with 16 balls to spare. Tamim hammered GGC bowlers to pile-up 46 off 22, who hit five massives and couple of fours. Besides, Rony Talukdar scored 25 runs. Mahedi picked up two wickets and Mahmudullah the rest one.



Sk Jamal vs Khelaghar

Sheik Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Khelaghar Samaj kallyan Samity by 22 runs in the other match of the day at SBNCC. Sk Jamal opted bat first and posted 166 runs on the board losing six wickets. Mohammad Ashraful and Shykat Ali gave them a very solid start and both the openers scored 38 runs respectively while captain Nurul Hasan Sohan collected 22 runs. Pacer Khaled Ahmed took two wickets whereas Rishad Hossain and Masum Khan took one wicket respectively.

In reply, Khelaghar were able to manage 144 runs losing seven wickets from stipulated 20 overs. Imtiaz Hossain (26), Masum Khan (22), Salman Hossain (21) and Farhad Hossain (20) were the notable scorers. Eliyas Sunny scalped three wickets and named the Man of the Match while Abdul Halim and Salhuddin Shakil took two wickets respectively.



Brothers vs Prime Doleshwar

Brother Union and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club shared points as the match abandoned due to heavy rain.

Earlier, Brothers chose to bat first winning the toss and had been battling with 127 runs for seven wickets when rain came. Junaid Siddiqui missed a fifty for two runs while Mizanur Rahman amassed 38 and Alauddin Babu collected 20 runs. Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Shorifullah claimed two wickets each.

The match declared abandoned since the play couldn't resume later on.



Rupganj vs Old DOHS

Like Brother and Doleshwar, points were distributed between Legends of Rupganj and Old DOHS Sporting Club at BKSP Ground 3.

Batting first, DOHS posted mammoth 171 runs on the board for four wickets. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was outstanding with the bat and scored 78 runs from 55 balls with seven boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Besides, Rakin Ahmed missed a half century for four runs while Anisul Islam Emon gathered 25 runs.

Mohammad Shohid, Nabil Samad and Sabbir Rahman shared one wicket each.







