Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:19 AM
FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Boys pointing out Afghans' weak points

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

There was no practice session on Monday, boys passed time in gymnasium and swimming pool. photo: BFF

There was no practice session on Monday, boys passed time in gymnasium and swimming pool. photo: BFF

The national team booters who went to Qatar on Friday to play the FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers are now figuring out the weak points of their next opponent Afghan team had in their previous matches and willing to make profit of these. In a video message from Doha, Bangladesh midfielder Sohel Rana said so on Monday.
The attacking mid-fielder said, "We are going to face the Afghans in our first match and coach is planning for that accordingly. We learned that Masih Saighani who recently played in Bangladesh Premier League for one of our local club was called in the Afghanistan team for the match."
"We too have obtained some information regarding their team. They played friendly match ahead of our match and we know some of their weak points. We are trying to learn more about their strong and shaky sides and want to utilise those in our mission," said Sohel.
There's good news for the team on the day that one of their fellow winger Ibrahim had recovered from Coronavirus and took a flight to the Arab state to join rest of the team to play the matches. Besides, all the members of the national team were tested negative for the Coronavirus Disease for the second time on the day.
There was no practice session on Monday and in that stead the boys passed the time in gymnasium and swimming pool.
Opponent Afghanistan national football team is not an unfamiliar face to Bangladesh team. These two had faced each others before and Bangladesh had a 0-1 defeat to the team in the away match of the qualifier. Also the Afghans proved their ability by winning two practice matches recently. They defeated Indonesia boys by 3-2 in a match and played a 2-2 tie against Singapore in the other. That is why the opponents are not to be taken lightly.
Bangladesh will play three remaining matches in the preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China there. After their first match against Afghanistan on 3rd June, they will face India in the second match on 7th June and Oman in third match on 15th June.






