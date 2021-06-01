Video
Tigers to get Asian spin coach before Zim tour

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh untied New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori as the spin bowling coach earlier this year since he is unable to make travel in Bangladesh during pandemic days. Tigers thereafter had played couple of international series sans an enduring spinning coach and local masters were worked as friends in need.
Tigers have a very busy cricketing calendar ahead with cricketing giants like Australia, England and New Zealand. So, BCB is contemplating to appoint a spinning master for national team as soon as possible. "As we said earlier, it's very daunting task to pick a coach during Covid time," Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists on Monday, "But still, we must try to appoint before departing for Zimbabwe".
Red and Greens will make a tour to Zimbabwe in July and soon after they will host Aussies, English Lions and Blackcaps. So, Bangladesh want to have a coach before Zimbabwe tour. Akram said, "We'll try to execute plan right now since Australia will visit Bangladesh after Zimbabwe tour, followed by home series against England and New Zealand".
"We are trying to yield coach for longer period. We've some coaches in the list, whom we'll appoint for two or three series and we'll keep them with us if they do well," he added.
After Vettori, Bangladesh think tank are willing to appoint a spinning coach from the subcontinent. "Spin coach will be an Asian," Confirmed Akram.
"We've three options, one from India, one from Sri Lanka and the other from Pakistan. We are trying to speak with them and hopefully they will arrive here in a few days. We must take opinions of senior cricketers within two or three days and will discuss with the head coach and other coaching staff," he explained.
BCB is also thinking to change the batting coach as well. "Some of the players are interested about our existing batting coach John Louise while some others are not interested about him," the Board official said further.
"We firstly will receive his opinion and then we'll decide whether we'll keep him or not. If we release him, we'll pick either of our short-listed candidates, one of whom have previous experience of working with Bangladesh team. It'll take three or four more days to be finalised," he summed-up.






