C-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark

Bangladesh's recorded 1,710 new cases in 24 hours until Monday morning, raising the total caseload to 8,00,540.

During the period, the virus also claimed 36 more lives. With the fresh death toll, the total number of fatalities rose to 12,619.

The new infections were detected after carrying out 18, 178 sample tests, said the Directorate General of Health Services in a handout.

The positivity rate dropped to 9.41% from Sunday's 10.11% while the death rate remained static at 1.58%.

Until now 7,40,372 people recovered from the virus putting the country's recovery rate at 92.48%, shows the DGHS handout.

Among the deceased, 12 are from Chattogram and eight from Dhaka divisions.

Besides, nine died in Rajshahi, six in Khulna and one in Sylhet divisions from Covid-19.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.

