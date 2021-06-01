Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

C-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh's recorded 1,710 new cases in 24 hours until Monday morning, raising the total caseload to 8,00,540.
During the period, the virus also claimed 36 more lives. With the fresh death toll, the total number of fatalities rose to 12,619.
The new infections were detected after carrying out 18, 178 sample tests, said the Directorate General of Health Services in a handout.
The positivity rate dropped to 9.41% from Sunday's 10.11% while the death rate remained static at 1.58%.
Until now 7,40,372 people recovered from the virus putting the country's recovery rate at 92.48%, shows the DGHS handout.
Among the deceased, 12 are from Chattogram and eight from Dhaka divisions.  
Besides, nine died in Rajshahi, six in Khulna and one in Sylhet divisions from Covid-19.
Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark
All univ students will be vaccinated once Chinese vaccine arrives: Health Minister
Thousands of Rohingyas protest against conditions on Bhashan Char
Zafarullah calls for release of 54 students
Lady doctor stabbed to death in her flat at Kalabagan
CCC grapples with arrears
LPG retail price now Tk 842 for 12-kg cylinder: BERC
Mugda General Hospital hangs a notice saying that it has stopped


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft