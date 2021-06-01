All univ students will be vaccinated once Chinese vaccine arrives: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that students of all public and private universities will be vaccinated against coronavirus on priority basis after getting vaccine from China.

The minister came up with the remark while talking to the reporters after the cabinet division meeting on Monday.

Zahid Maleque said, "We hope to get 15 million doses of Chinese vaccine in the next three months, 5 million in June, 5 million in July and 5 million in August. Initially, we will make it a priority to vaccinate our university students. We want to start their normal education with vaccination as one year of education has been disrupted."

"We have discussed with the Prime Minister about giving the Pfizer vaccine. We will go through that regularly and serial wise. If any student included in that serial, we will try to give priority. Periodically we will focus on the students, especially where they can start their studies early," he added.

In response to a question, he said, "Students of all universities, including medical, will be vaccinated. We want all universities to start academic activities. Therefore, we will try to give priority to all the university teachers and students, public and private alike."

Zahid Maleque further said, "Several lakh vaccines are needed for the students of public and private universities, we will be able to provide that. We have ordered 1.5 crore vaccines to China. We expect the same from Russia. Attempts are already underway with the AstraZeneca. Discussion are going on with the Indian government. We are talking about the quantities of vaccine that we have agreed."





