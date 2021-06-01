

Zafarullah calls for release of 54 students

If the demand is not met, we will go to CJ's residence. We will cordon his residence until CJ hear our request, he said.

Zafarullah Chowdhury came up with the demand after meeting with SC registrar general Md Ali Akbar at the apex court premises.

Before the meeting, Zafarullah sat down on the pitch for half an hour in front of the High Court mazar gate; after that, police tried to remove him from the place.

He came to the mazar gate after ending a rally held at Sahbag to release the 54 Chattra Odhikar Parishad's leader and activists.

Gono Sahnghati' Junaid Saki, former DACSU vice president Nurul Haque, valiant freedom fighter Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat and Nayeem Jahangir and Labour Party chairman Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran also present there.

While police stopped him in the mazar gate, he told journalists that the HC premises are free for all the citizens. Police cannot lock the gate. They did it wrongfully.

I told the police that if they do not allow me to enter the HC premises, I will stay at the gate till the morning, he said.







