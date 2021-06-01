Video
Lady doctor stabbed to death in her flat at Kalabagan

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

A lady doctor was found dead at her rented house at Kalabagan in the city on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kazi Sabira Rahman Lipi, 47, a Radiologist at Green Life Hospital at Green Road in the capital.  
Shahen Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (New Market Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they recovered the body from a flat on the second floor of the building around 3:00pm. The body bore stab injury marks, he said.
Police suspect the doctor was murdered.  Members of the CID's Crime Scene Unit and the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police visited the crime scene soon after the body was found.
Lima Khanom, Duty Officer of Fire Service Control Room, said two units of the Fire Service rushed to the flat after being informed of a fire there. Although the fire was doused before they arrived, they found the body.  We later handed the body over to police," she said.
Police detained three people for questioning - Kaniz Subarna, who shared the flat with Sabira, Subarna's friend and Ramzan, a security guard of the building.


