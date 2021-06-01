Video
CCC grapples with arrears

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 31: A staggering Tk 1.28 billion has remained as outstanding arrears of private holdings, government and autonomous bodies for a long time in the account of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
As a result, the implementation of development projects of the CCC has been affected badly. Of them, the biggest defaulter is public enterprises.
Nazrul Islam, Revenue Officer of Chattogram City Corporation, told the Daily Observer that Tk76,58,61,796 had remained as outstanding arrears of all public organisations while Tk85,44,02,760 of private and autonomous organisations totaling Tk162,02,64,736.
Of them, an amount of Tk74, 71,322 has so far been realized from public sector while Tk32, 48, 14,011 from private sector.
According to the statistics, realization of outstanding arrears from public sector is very negligible.
Meanwhile, the total number of the holdings in the port city has increased to 1,97,383 including 1516 public and 1,95,867 private sector holdings.
Nazrul Islam said the organisation had set up a target of realizing Tk 333.24 crore during the current fiscal. But CCC has so far realized Tk125 crore.
Nazrul said the rate of realisation of outstanding arrears is very low.  The CCC had so far realized Tk91.80 crore including Tk51.18 crore from public sector and Tk40.61 crore from private sector.


