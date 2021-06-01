LPG retail price now Tk 842 for 12-kg cylinder: BERC

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has re-adjusted the retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of private companies to Tk 842 for every 12kg cylinder with effect from June 1.

As per the new prices, the private companies will have to sell 12-kg LPG at Tk 842 instead of current price of Tk 906. The price of LPG of the state-owned company will remain the same at Tk 591 for 12.5-kg LPG as it has no relation with Saudi CP.

Abdul Jalil, Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made this announcement on Monday at a virtual press conference.

The Auto gas price was also re-fixed at Tk 41.47 per litre against the current price of Tk Tk 44.70 under the price adjustment procedure.

"This price will be applicable for the month of June until further adjustment in the Saudi CP," said the BERC Chairman.

Private companies' LPG price was re-fixed on the basis of Saudi CP. The contract price rate set by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) each month is the dominant price for LPG in Asia and elsewhere in the world, he said.

The BERC for the first time fixed the retail level LPG price on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. BERC also brought down the retail price of the fuel by around 7 percent to Tk 906 for every 12-kg cylinder.

Replying to a question, BERC Chairman admitted that though they fixed the price, some companies are selling it at higher price in Dhaka city and some other places. They did not comply with the BERC's verdict.

"We have sent letters to the Commerce Ministry and the Energy Division seeking their cooperation to enforce and monitor the new price," he said adding that this is a responsibility of other administrative offices along with BERC as it (BERC) doesn't have the capacity to monitor or enforce it.

About 20 private companies are operating in the market with more than 95 percent market share by annually importing 1.2 million metric tonnes of bulk LPG from mainly Middle-East while the state-owned LP Gas Company is locally producing 25,000 MTs of LPG from locally produced condensates at different gas fields.

In re-fixing the price, the value of per kg of LPG was considered to be Tk 70.17 including VAT and such price will be applicable for re-fixing the price of other weighed containers.

The other quantity's LPG will be sold at a lower price to be fixed rationally.

Normally Saudi biggest oil company Armaco announces its CP for bulk LPG at the concluding state of every month for next month's transactions.

Most of Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle-East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it in the country.







