Cabinet okays Finance Company Act draft

The Cabinet on Monday gave its approval in principle to the draft of 'Finance Company Act, 2021,' keeping a provision of imposing a fine of Tk one crore as the maximum administrative punishment for violation of the law.

Besides, draft of 'Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021' was also given clearance in the Monday's Cabinet meeting to replace the existing 'Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance, 1979', which was promulgated during the military regime.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the Cabinet's virtual meeting joining from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other Cabinet members joined from the Secretariat.

The meeting also approved in principle the draft of 'Bangladesh Homoeopathic Treatment Education Act, 2021', which will replace the Bangladesh Homoeopathic Practitioners Ordinance promulgated in 1983 during the military ruler's regime.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media at the Secretariat.

He said that the new proposed law has brought changes to the 'Finance Institutions Act, 1993' as the existing law is not that much effective. As per the proposed law, the existing financial institutions would become companies, but they would require neither fresh registration nor changes in their existing memorandum of associations.

A provision of huge fines was included as administrative pecuniary punishment in some clauses of the draft law. The maximum punishment is Tk one crore fine, he said, adding that the criminal offence will be tried separately under penal code.

According to the draft law, no one can run a finance company without taking a license from the Bangladesh Bank. The bill precisely defined loan defaulters as well as fixed the ceilings for the amount of deposited money and interest rates.

During approval of the draft law, the Cabinet made an observation for the authorities concerned to review whether the bankruptcy issue of a company can be solved outside the court and if the issue can be incorporated in the proposed law, he said.

He said now the court declares a company bankrupt. It takes time to remove the bankruptcy-related complexities, completing all legal procedures following the High Court's judgment over a bankruptcy issue.

He also informed that no major change has been brought in the proposed draft law of Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021.

The meeting also cleared the draft 'Bengali' and 'English' versions of the 'National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

It also approved the draft of an agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Botswana on visa exemption for those having diplomatic and official passports.







