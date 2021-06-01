PUBG Mobile, Free Fire may get banned in Bangladesh

The access two most popular games PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are reportedly getting restricted in Bangladesh. Previously, PUBG Mobile was temporarily banned in the country.

While the ban was later revoked later, further obligations regarding these two games are being discussed now in the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association called for action against both Battle Royale titles due to their addictive nature and their adverse effects on the young generation.

The report also explains a sudden ban might cause an uproar from Bangladeshi youths. Taking that into consideration, steps for the ban will carry forward at a slow but steady pace. It is also being scrutinized so that the games cannot be accessed using VPNs or other methods.

The report further focuses on the negative aspects of gaming and presented many violent incidents that were arguably fuelled by gaming. It also addressed how both the games have grown to an unprecedented scale and became a regular source of entertainment for children and young adults.

The president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association, Mohiuddin Ahmed, expressed his concerns by quoting "While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."

Terming the gamers as "Teen-Gangs" and expressing how they can "cause danger to society", he further added, "as a result of playing these games that support in-game purchases, a large sum of money is getting transferred to foreign developers. And that is damaging the country, society, the person & their families"

The neighboring country, India, also banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020. While the primary reasons were data security concerns, it also had similar accusations like the addictive & violent nature of the game. To replace PUBG Mobile, the country came up with its own games built by Indian developers, but it failed to match the fluid experience PUBG Mobile & Free Fire offers, therefore, weren't able to draw much attention.

While Esports brought many hidden talents into the spotlight and introduced a completely new career path that is full of possibilities, a large percentage of the society including the Government associations are still focusing on the negative aspects of it & turning to easy solutions such as permanent bans.

Recently, Free Fire announced that it is introducing a brand new dedicated server for Bangladesh which is scheduled to go live on 8th June. Needless to say, after the news surfaced about the potential ban of both these games, Bangladesi gamers are left in a state of frenzy.

Nevertheless, if these games really get banned, content creators & Esports players who have made a career out of gaming will receive severe damage. Not to mention the sense of loss it will generate for a large number of gamers who have invested in these games with both money and hard work.

-InsideSport