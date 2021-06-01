US-Bangla, Novoair resume Cox’s Bazar flight from today





After almost a lapse of two months, US-Bangla Airlines and Novoair are scheduled to resume flights flights between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar from today (Tuesday).

Cox's Bazar flights were suspended from April 5 as per the government directive to prevent spread of Covid virus infection.

As per the instructions of the Civil Aviation Authority, both the airlines will operate two daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar following health guidelines.

Novoair also announced 10 per cent discount for all destination on the ticket fare for SMILES member.

The US Bangla flight will leave Dhaka for Cox's Bazar at 9.30 am and 3.30 pm and will fly from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka at 11:05 am and 5:05 pm. US-Bangla Airlines will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 8 business classes on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route.

The minimum fare of the US-Bangla from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been fixed at Tk 4,299 for one way including all kinds of taxes and surcharges and the return fare has been fixed at Tk 8,598.

Apart from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, US-Bangla operates regular domestic flights to Chittagong, Sylhet, Jessore, Syedpur, Rajshahi and Barisal.

Novoair will also operate daily 2 flights, departing from Dhaka at 9:30 am and 3 pm. Similarly the flights will depart from Cox's Bazar at 11:05 am and 4:35 pm in compliance.

SMILES members can purchase tickets through NOVOAIR sales offices from 1st June to 31st July 2021. In addition, any valuable passenger can enjoy this offer by enrolled SMILES membership from NOVOAIR sales offices or website.

Novoair is the first Bangladeshi airline to launch Frequent Flyers program "SMILES" from 2013 to provide special services to the frequent flyers.

Currently, Novoair operates daily 6 flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, 5 flights to Jashore, 5 flights toSaidpur, 2 flights to Sylhet, 2 flights to Barishal and 2 flights to Rajshahi in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the CAAB/ICAO/IATA and WHO.







