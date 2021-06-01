Month long Thai-Chinese Food Fair begins at Radisson today

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is organizing a Thai-Chinese Food Fair with daily buffets from today (Tuesday).

Guests can indulge in an authentic Asian theme décor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby. A sacred Pagoda, a Chinese Shaolin Temple, a Village Bamboo Gate, a Floating-market Boat, Royal Elephants, Dragon Heads and Demons will resemble an aura of Asian cultures and traditions, says a press release.

Visitors will get an opportunity to take a photo caption with legendary Kung Fu fighters such as Bruce Lee who will be displayed in the hotel's lobby. Street market stalls, fruit carving demonstrations and destination documentaries will also be featured adjacent to the main restaurant.

Dining guests will experience exotic Thai specialties and traditional Chinese cuisine in form of a sit-down Buffet Dinner at Water Garden Brasserie daily. Guests will relish an aromatic Beijing duck, a Thai coconut chicken soup, Chinese dim sums, chili crabs, grilled prawns or a Massaman Lamb curry at BDT 3,900 excl. of tax and service charge.

Additionally distinguished guests can benefit from Buy 1 - Get 1 offers, applicable with selected bank cards. Alternatively, guest can also avail Buy 3 - Get 1 promotional offer on any other payment methods. Unlimited complimentary lemongrass and jasmine flavored teas awaits to neutralize the spiced flavors of Asia. Dinning guests will also be eligible to participate in an exciting raffle draw.







