Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Month long Thai-Chinese Food Fair begins at Radisson today

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is organizing a Thai-Chinese Food Fair with daily buffets from today (Tuesday).
Guests can indulge in an authentic Asian theme décor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby. A sacred Pagoda, a Chinese Shaolin Temple, a Village Bamboo Gate, a Floating-market Boat, Royal Elephants, Dragon Heads and Demons will resemble an aura of Asian cultures and traditions, says a press release.
Visitors will get an opportunity to take a photo caption with legendary Kung Fu fighters such as Bruce Lee who will be displayed in the hotel's lobby. Street market stalls, fruit carving demonstrations and destination documentaries will also be featured adjacent to the main restaurant.
Dining guests will experience exotic Thai specialties and traditional Chinese cuisine in form of a sit-down Buffet Dinner at Water Garden Brasserie daily. Guests will relish an aromatic Beijing duck, a Thai coconut chicken soup, Chinese dim sums, chili crabs, grilled prawns or a Massaman Lamb curry at BDT 3,900 excl. of tax and service charge.
Additionally distinguished guests can benefit from Buy 1 - Get 1 offers, applicable with selected bank cards. Alternatively, guest can also avail Buy 3 - Get 1 promotional offer on any other payment methods. Unlimited complimentary lemongrass and jasmine flavored teas awaits to neutralize the spiced flavors of Asia. Dinning guests will also be eligible to participate in an exciting raffle draw.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PUBG Mobile, Free Fire may get banned in Bangladesh
India hikes domestic airlines fares by 15 per cent
US-Bangla, Novoair resume Cox’s Bazar flight from today
Nestle under fire over unhealthy products
Month long Thai-Chinese Food Fair begins at Radisson today
Bank of Italy forecasts 4pc GDP growth in 2021
EBL declares 35pc dividend
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft