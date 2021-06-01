

EBL declares 35pc dividend

The dividend declared by EBL is the highest among the commercial banks of the country.

Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBL presided over the AGM, which was attended by the directors of the bank M. Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Anis Ahmed, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S Banu, Zara Namreen, and Ashiq Imran; Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, Company Secretary Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and other senior officials.

A large number of shareholders also joined the meeting and approved all the agenda those were placed at the AGM.

Shareholders appreciated the board and management for the financial performance of the bank despite the challenging time of the C-19 pandemic.







