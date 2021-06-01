

AIBL inaugurates its 500th agent outlet

Deputy Manging Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the occasion.

Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Assistant Vice President Md. Sakawat Hossain, Md. Istiaqe Hasan and senior Executives of Head office were also present in the occasion.

The event saw the introduction of new Agent Outlet of the Bank from where customers can open accounts, deposit and withdraw money, collect remittance, check account balance, transfer funds, apply for investment, collect sanctions, pay utility bills, pay installments and can do all other banking activities more easily.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury congratulated the Agent Banking Team and gave directions for further expansion of this activity through structural development on the occasion.











