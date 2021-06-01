

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique accompanied by Vice Presidents Md. Mamunur Rashid and Md. Munirul Islam, Past President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond and Past Treasurer and Council Member Ali Haider Chowdhury receive the books from the author Abu Sayed Md Shaykhul Islam at ICMAB office in Dhaka on Saturday last. The author donated 20 copies of the book titled "Basic Issues of Private Investment and Business-Bangladesh Perspective (2nd Edition) to ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh).