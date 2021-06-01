Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 June, 2021, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to give Tk 1cr to students on purchase of devices

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni virtually inaugurating the Walton scholarship project for the students as the chief guest while State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was also attending the event as the as special guest on Sunday.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni virtually inaugurating the Walton scholarship project for the students as the chief guest while State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was also attending the event as the as special guest on Sunday.

The Laptop Department of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, a concern of the country's super brand announced to provide students at least Tk 1 crore as scholarship in the next three months.
The scholarship will be provided to each of the students on purchase of Walton digital devices, including laptop, computer, tablet PC, desktop or all-in-one computer.
The providing of the scholarship ranging from Tk 2000 to Tk 100,000, for each Walton digital devices purchase will begin from today (Tuesday), according to a press release.
The scholarship project was announced at an inaugural ceremony, arranged with maintaining proper health safety rules and social distance at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday last.
Virtually attending the event as the chief guest, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni inaugurated the Walton scholarship while State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was also present as special guest.
Addressing the function, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, "Even though the educational institutions are closed due to corona, we have continued teaching through online and television. However, we have not been able to reach all the students due to the lack of sufficient digital devices.
"In this context, Walton's crores of taka worth scholarship project and also the interest-free installment facility will make the digital devices more available to students. Walton's such initiative is highly commendable. This is good news for students and the education system."
She added that Walton is not only boosting the country's digital device manufacturing sector but also making a significant contribution in forwarding Digital Bangladesh. And thus, she wish them a great success.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Ministry Zakir Hossain said, Walton has been manufacturing digital devices in Bangladesh since 2016. They are meeting the domestic demand as well as exporting digital devices. They are branding Bangladesh in the global arena.
Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the inaugural function while Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed was also present.
Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam and other senior senior officials of the campany was also present. And, Executive Director Azizul Hakim moderated the programme.  
Wishing great success of Walton's scholarship project, Professor Mohammad Kaikobad, Writer and Journalist Anisul Haque, Actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Actress Tarin Jahan, Robi Ten Minutes School's Founder Ayman Sadiq gave welcome messages.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PUBG Mobile, Free Fire may get banned in Bangladesh
India hikes domestic airlines fares by 15 per cent
US-Bangla, Novoair resume Cox’s Bazar flight from today
Nestle under fire over unhealthy products
Month long Thai-Chinese Food Fair begins at Radisson today
Bank of Italy forecasts 4pc GDP growth in 2021
EBL declares 35pc dividend
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury


Latest News
Brazil to host Copa America in June
Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
12.4mn bank clients benefited from govt stimulus packages: BB
World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh continue fitness training
UNHCR seeks adequate medical assistance for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char
Two killed in 'shootout' in Cox’s Bazar
HC revokes stay order on recruitment process of 54,000 teachers to private institutions
12 districts get new DCs
Auto-rickshaw driver held with stolen money in Rajshahi
Dr Sabira was murdered: Police
Most Read News
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Regional cooperation during pandemic
Books for competitive examinations
Education cadre employees demand promotion
Narayanganj District Unit BNP Convenor Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker
Bar Council exam result published
21 more die of corona in seven districts
Imtiaz Hossain appointed Chairman of BIISS
Israel-Hamas conflict: Who achieved what?
Dangers of tobacco: Commit to Quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft