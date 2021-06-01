Walton to give Tk 1cr to students on purchase of devices



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni virtually inaugurating the Walton scholarship project for the students as the chief guest while State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was also attending the event as the as special guest on Sunday.

The scholarship will be provided to each of the students on purchase of Walton digital devices, including laptop, computer, tablet PC, desktop or all-in-one computer.

The providing of the scholarship ranging from Tk 2000 to Tk 100,000, for each Walton digital devices purchase will begin from today (Tuesday), according to a press release.

The scholarship project was announced at an inaugural ceremony, arranged with maintaining proper health safety rules and social distance at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday last.

Virtually attending the event as the chief guest, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni inaugurated the Walton scholarship while State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was also present as special guest.

Addressing the function, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, "Even though the educational institutions are closed due to corona, we have continued teaching through online and television. However, we have not been able to reach all the students due to the lack of sufficient digital devices.

"In this context, Walton's crores of taka worth scholarship project and also the interest-free installment facility will make the digital devices more available to students. Walton's such initiative is highly commendable. This is good news for students and the education system."

She added that Walton is not only boosting the country's digital device manufacturing sector but also making a significant contribution in forwarding Digital Bangladesh. And thus, she wish them a great success.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Ministry Zakir Hossain said, Walton has been manufacturing digital devices in Bangladesh since 2016. They are meeting the domestic demand as well as exporting digital devices. They are branding Bangladesh in the global arena.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the inaugural function while Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed was also present.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam and other senior senior officials of the campany was also present. And, Executive Director Azizul Hakim moderated the programme.

Wishing great success of Walton's scholarship project, Professor Mohammad Kaikobad, Writer and Journalist Anisul Haque, Actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Actress Tarin Jahan, Robi Ten Minutes School's Founder Ayman Sadiq gave welcome messages.









