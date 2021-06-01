

DSE, CSE slide on profit booking

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went down by 17.70 points or 0.29 per cent to 5,991, after gaining 221 points in the past four straight sessions.

The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged up 0.31 point to 1,285. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.46 points 2,205 at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE, however, soared to a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,038 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,034 billion.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Tk 17.32 billion, which was 19 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 21.49 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 359 issues traded, 203 declined, 102 advanced and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.25 billion changing hands, followed by Confidence Cement (Tk 763 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 664 million), Dutch-Bangla Bank (Tk 502 million) and IFAD Autos (Tk 412 million).

Confidence Cement was the day's best performer, hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with nearly 10 per cent gain following its impressive quarterly earnings growth while Union Capital was the worst loser, losing 12.66 per cent following its 'no' dividend declaration news.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped losing 19 points to 17,359 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 10 points to 10,462 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 89 advanced and 39 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.58 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 589 million.













The indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investor booked profit on previous gains.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went down by 17.70 points or 0.29 per cent to 5,991, after gaining 221 points in the past four straight sessions.The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged up 0.31 point to 1,285. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.46 points 2,205 at the close of the trading.The market capitalisation of the DSE, however, soared to a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,038 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,034 billion.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Tk 17.32 billion, which was 19 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 21.49 billion.Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 359 issues traded, 203 declined, 102 advanced and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.25 billion changing hands, followed by Confidence Cement (Tk 763 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 664 million), Dutch-Bangla Bank (Tk 502 million) and IFAD Autos (Tk 412 million).Confidence Cement was the day's best performer, hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with nearly 10 per cent gain following its impressive quarterly earnings growth while Union Capital was the worst loser, losing 12.66 per cent following its 'no' dividend declaration news.The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped losing 19 points to 17,359 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 10 points to 10,462 at the close of the trading.Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 89 advanced and 39 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.58 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 589 million.