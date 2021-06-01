Video
Summit Meghnaghat-II brings heavy-duty gas turbine

Published : Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Summit Power Ltd has successfully placed a heavy-duty gas turbine on the foundation at the site of the Summit Meghnaghat II power plant located in Meghnaghat, near Dhaka.
Summit's Meghnaghat II projectis the single largest private sector power project investment in Bangladesh.
The gas turbine GE 9HA.01 has been placed at the power plant, which is expected to be commissioned in 2022, generating the equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 700,000 homes in the country, says a press release.
"Summit wants to support Bangladesh's growth trajectory by providing the citizens with primary infrastructure," the press release quoted Summit Group Founder Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan as saying on the installation. "We look forward to using GE's advanced HA technology for the first time in Bangladesh to generate affordable and reliable electricity".
"Today, Bangladesh is actively defining new trends in the power sector aligned to its national objective to provide uninterrupted and quality Electricity to All." said Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power, South Asia. "GE is proud of the long-term collaboration with the Summit Group and remains committed to offer a wide range of powering solutions that can help Bangladesh leapfrog growth barriers in its journey to become the fastest growing economy in the world."
More than 1,100 workers have been part of the Meghnaghat II site that is under different stages of construction works. Being mindful of the COVID-19 situation in the region, Summit and GE teams have already implemented stringent safety measures to ensure the safe arrival of the gas turbine and the execution of the project, in compliance with local, national and company regulations.
Manufactured in Belfort, France the GE 9HA.01 gas turbine can deliver up to 63.7% record-setting net combined-cycle efficiency in the 50 Hz segment and offers lowest total cost of ownership in the industry, driven by most cost-effective conversion of fuel to electricity and industry-leading flexibility. Additionally, with lowest air emissions (NOx and CO2), lower capex, extended maintenance intervals and reduced maintenance cost - the HA-technology further contributes to generate electricity sustainably.
Headquartered in Singapore, Summit Power International is the largest independent power producer (IPP) in Bangladesh, generating around 2 gigawatts (GW) for the national grid. It is also part of the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh.
Earlier, Summit had announced its plan to invest USD 3 Billion in Bangladesh on development of LNG terminals, large combined cycle power plants as well as support the SAARC region with primary fuel infrastructure development. GE has a robust installed base of gas turbines in Bangladesh that is generating approximately 3 gigawatts of electricity.
On 14th March 2019, the Summit- GE consortium's investment - the Summit Meghnaghat II Power Company Limited (SMIIPCL) signed the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). The project won the Asset Triple A Infrastructure's 'Power Deal of the Year 2020' for securing a USD 350 million dual-tranche term loan facility. SMPIICL is a subsidiary of Summit.


