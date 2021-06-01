Germany has no plans to compensate cities for tax shortfalls

BERLIN, May 30: German cities and municipalities should not expect the federal government to compensate them for lower tax income due to the pandemic a second time, daily Augsburger Allgemeine said on Monday, quoting a finance ministry response to an enquiry by the Greens party.

It was first and foremost the task of the federal states "to improve the financial situation of the municipalities in the coming years by providing additional support," the response said, according to the paper.

Last year, Germany introduced an economic stimulus package for local authorities to compensate for reduced trade tax and VAT income and to financially support local public transport and the health sector.

-Reuters







