

British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel











British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel (left) pays a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) office in Dhaka on Sunday. They discussed various trade issues including sustainability in the RMG sector and ways to further cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh regarding graduation from LDC, possible changes in the tariff regime and how Bangladesh could retain its market access in the post-LDC era in the UK. Mahesh Mishra, Counsellor, Prosperity and Economic Growth Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, British High Commission in Dhaka, Miran Ali, Vice President, and Md. Imranur Rahman, Director, BGMEA were also present at the meeting.