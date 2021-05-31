Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years

ISLAMABAD, May 30: The chief engineer of Guddu Barrage in Pakistan's Sindh province has advised growers not to go for paddy sowing in May and June as the barrage as well as the province are experiencing 'worst water shortage in 60 years'.

This comes after the decision taken by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday to apply 32 per cent shortages for Punjab and Sindh provinces, reported Dawn.

The engineer said that growers could go for nurseries' preparation in July while anticipating an improvement in water flows, as three barrages in the province are facing a water shortage. The Kotri Barrage is bearing the most serious shortage i.e. 50.44 per cent.

As of Saturday, Sindh's three barrages are bearing with 36.94 per cent water shortage which undermines cotton crop that has been sown in areas wherever water is made available for the early Kharif.

IRSA's Sindh member Zahid Junejo says everyone hopes that the water situation improves in view of rising temperature in upper reaches that may lead to improved water flows. -ANI