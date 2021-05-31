Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Front Page

Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

ISLAMABAD, May 30: The chief engineer of Guddu Barrage in Pakistan's Sindh province has advised growers not to go for paddy sowing in May and June as the barrage as well as the province are experiencing 'worst water shortage in 60 years'.
This comes after the decision taken by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday to apply 32 per cent shortages for Punjab and Sindh provinces, reported Dawn.
The engineer said that growers could go for nurseries' preparation in July while anticipating an improvement in water flows, as three barrages in the province are facing a water shortage. The Kotri Barrage is bearing the most serious shortage i.e. 50.44 per cent.
As of Saturday, Sindh's three barrages are bearing with 36.94 per cent water shortage which undermines cotton crop that has been sown in areas wherever water is made available for the early Kharif.
IRSA's Sindh member Zahid Junejo says everyone hopes that the water situation improves in view of rising temperature in upper reaches that may lead to improved water flows.     -ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years
LSD Case Three students remanded
Hunger stalks India’s poor in pandemic double blow
LOCKDOWN DUMPED
Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul
UNHCR team in Dhaka to see ground reality in Bhasan Char


Latest News
Mother 'kills son' in Narayanganj
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft