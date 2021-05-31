Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Home Front Page

LSD Case Three students remanded

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

Three private University students were placed on a   five-day remand on Sunday in a case filed for possessing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a hallucinogenic drug.
The remanded students are Sadman Sakib Rupol and Ashraf Wadud Turjo, students of North South University, and Adib Ahsan, a student of
    Independent University Bangladesh.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order after Investigation Officer Salahuddin Kader, also a sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced the three before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.
Detectives suspected that the dead Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman took, LSD and he slit his own throat on the campus on May 15.
After the DU student Hafizur death, the Detective Branch (DB) of police   arrested the three from the capital's Dhanmondi and Lalmatia area on May 26 with 200 pieces of LSD blot paper.


