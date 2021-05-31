LSD Case Three students remanded

Three private University students were placed on a five-day remand on Sunday in a case filed for possessing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a hallucinogenic drug.

The remanded students are Sadman Sakib Rupol and Ashraf Wadud Turjo, students of North South University, and Adib Ahsan, a student of

Independent University Bangladesh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order after Investigation Officer Salahuddin Kader, also a sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced the three before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Detectives suspected that the dead Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman took, LSD and he slit his own throat on the campus on May 15.

After the DU student Hafizur death, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the three from the capital's Dhanmondi and Lalmatia area on May 26 with 200 pieces of LSD blot paper.







