Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Front Page

Hunger stalks India’s poor in pandemic double blow

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, May 30: Rasheeda Jaleel lives in fear that she may not be able to feed her seven children as millions of Indian families are forced into poverty by a devastating new coronavirus wave.
The 40-year-old, her husband Abdul Jaleel, 65, and the children already survive on just one meal a day.
"When we are hungry and thirsty, I feel very helpless and worry, 'How am I going to survive like this?'" Jaleel told AFP as she made roti -- flatbread -- for the solitary meal in their tiny New Delhi flat.
"We manage with whatever my husband is able to earn. If it's not enough, I stay hungry so I can feed my children."
The coronavirus has killed 160,000 in eight weeks, overwhelmed hospitals and shut many businesses in India. Experts warn that another crisis is looming, with rising levels of hunger among poor Indians already reeling from a first lockdown last year.
"It's a double crisis that the poor in the country are facing -- there is the health crisis and there is also an income economic crisis," Anjali Bhardwaj from the Right to Food Campaign told AFP.
    "We have had a huge health crisis unfolding... and many have had to spend their life savings on trying to provide medical aid to their families."
About 230 million Indians fell into poverty -- defined as living on less than 375 rupees ($5) per day -- in the first year of the pandemic, according to a study by Bangalore's Azim Premji University.
More than 7.3 million jobs were lost in April alone, according to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy. That means more pain in a country where 90 percent of the workforce is in the informal sector with no social safety net, and where millions do not qualify for emergency government rations.
"A lot of people went into poverty last year, they went into debt, and... they had to cut back on food consumption," Associate Professor Amit Basole, one of the university study's authors, told AFP.
"So the second wave is coming on top of a very precarious, stressed situation."
Abdul Jaleel turned to peddling a rickshaw to feed his family after his construction work dried up during a fresh Delhi lockdown.
Previously up to 500 rupees ($7) a day, his income is now as little as 100 rupees.
"And on some days, I don't make anything," he said.
"As parents, we will have to make ends meet somehow, whether we beg, borrow or steal. We have no choice."
In last year's lockdown, about 100 million people lost their jobs in India. After restrictions were lifted, around 15 percent failed to find employment by the end of 2020 -- including 47 percent of female workers, the Azim Premji University study found.
Many who returned to work had to settle for lower pay, leaving them more vulnerable when the second wave hit.
Meanwhile an estimated 100 million Indians.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years
LSD Case Three students remanded
Hunger stalks India’s poor in pandemic double blow
LOCKDOWN DUMPED
Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul
UNHCR team in Dhaka to see ground reality in Bhasan Char


Latest News
Mother 'kills son' in Narayanganj
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft