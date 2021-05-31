Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away



Veteran Journalist Shahiduzzaman Khan, the executive editor and chief news editor of The Financial Express (FE), died at a hospital in the capital on Sunday. He was 71.He breathed his last at Shyamoli's Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at 6:45pm. He had been onlife support for the last few days. The journalist was infected with coronavirus.He had other health-related complications.The journalist will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard.Shahiduzzaman was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital on May 7 after he developed a respiratory problem. He has been undergoing treatment there for the last three weeks.After four days of admission to hospital, the 71-year old journalist was shifted to the ICU from a general cabin as he needed ventilation support.Shahiduzzaman left behind two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues to mourn his death. His wife died a few years ago.He had been working with the FE since its inception in 1993 as its Executive Editor and News Editor.After the demise of AHM Moazzem Hossain, founder Editor of the FE, in early August 2018, Shahiduzzaman also served as the acting editor of the newspaper for a certain period. -UNB