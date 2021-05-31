Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Front Page

Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away

Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away

Veteran Journalist Shahiduzzaman Khan, the executive editor and chief news editor of The Financial Express (FE), died at a hospital in the capital on Sunday. He was 71.
He breathed his last at Shyamoli's Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at 6:45pm. He had been on
    life support for the last few days. The journalist was infected with coronavirus.
He had other health-related complications.
The journalist will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard.
Shahiduzzaman was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital on May 7 after he developed a respiratory problem. He has been undergoing treatment there for the last three weeks.
After four days of admission to hospital, the 71-year old journalist was shifted to the ICU from a general cabin as he needed ventilation support.
Shahiduzzaman left behind two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues to mourn his death. His wife died a few years ago.
He had been working with the FE since its inception in 1993 as its Executive Editor and News Editor.
After the demise of AHM Moazzem Hossain, founder Editor of the FE, in early August 2018, Shahiduzzaman also served as the acting editor of the newspaper for a certain period.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years
LSD Case Three students remanded
Hunger stalks India’s poor in pandemic double blow
LOCKDOWN DUMPED
Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul
UNHCR team in Dhaka to see ground reality in Bhasan Char


Latest News
Mother 'kills son' in Narayanganj
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft