Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Home Front Page

Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 416
Staff Correspondent

There has been allegation that Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) committee of Satkhira unit was formed in violation of its constitution.
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student front of the ruling Awami League, has recently formed the Satkhira district unit committee.
The president of the newly formed committee is reportedly a married person and has crossed the age boundary of 29 years.
Besides, the general secretary was a member of Satkhira district unit of Tanti League, an associate body of AL. Allegation is there that the general secretary belongs to a family of Jamaat ideology.
On May 25 this year the BCL central committee approved Satkhira district committee where SM Ashikur Rahman Ashik was selected as President and Md Sumon Hossain as General Secretary for one year.
According to the academic certificate, Satkhira BCL President Ashikur
    Rahman's date of birth is 26 December 1991. He was 29 years when the committee was declared on 25 May 2021.
General Secretary Md Sumon Hossain was a member of Satkhira district Tanti League which is in conflict with the organization's constitution.
As per the constitution no one can simultaneously involve himself/herself in more than one affiliate wings of the party.
In this regard, former Office Secretary of BCL Ahsan Habib said Chhatra League is the entry point from where one can join AL politics. One can involve oneself in any associate body of AL after Chhatra League.
"Besides, BCL politics is operated by running students. If you want to do Chhatra League, you have to start politics with Chhatra League. Otherwise, it will be contradictory with BCL constitution," he added.
However, Satkhira BCL General Secretary Md Sumon Hossain said, "Without taking my consent someone included my name in the district Tanti League as a member. As I heard about it I resigned from the committee."
Meanwhile, according to sources in the BCL and Satkhira local AL, Sumon Hossain belongs to a Jamaat ideological family. His mother and some other family members are directly involved in Jamaat -e-Islami politics.
In this regard, Kamrul Islam, Vice-president of Satkhira Sadar Upazila AL and a neighbor of Sumon's family, said, "Sumon comes from a family of Jamaat background. His mother is a Rukon of Jamaat and uncle Tikka Khan is a senior leader of Jamaat -e-Islami in this area. Everybody knows about it."
"In 2013 when Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi's trial was undergoing in court Sumon's family members launched attacks on families belonging to AL with local weapons," he added.
AL leader Kamrul also said, "It is our political failure that such a family member has been given such an important position in Chhatra League. I think it is a long time agenda of Jamaat and they are successful."
Sumon, however, said, "You can call my union Awami League President and Secretary to know if I belong to a Jamaat family or not."
Alipur union AL President Doctor Mashiur Rahman Maiur said, "Sumon's uncle Tikka Khan once dug a grave for Sheikh Hasina."
Different sources of BCL and local AL said the central BCL committee approved the committee in exchange for a large sum of money.
In this regard the Daily Observer tried to reach BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee for their comments but in vain.
However, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "Of course, there is no policy to give any post of BCL to anyone from Jamaat background. I don't know what happened in Satkhira. I must talk to BCL president and secretary on the matter. If it happened it would not be tolerated."


