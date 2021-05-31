Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said, "Ziaur Rahman liberated the people from one-party rule in 1975 and established multi-party democracy in the country."

Fakrul Islam on Sunday has made the remark after visiting Ziaur Rahman's grave on the occasion of BNP founder's 40th death anniversary. The BNP and its allies have announced a 15-day programme across the country to mark the occasion.

Mentioning Ziaur Rahman as a short-lived leader Fakhrul Islam said "He fought in the War of Independence from the frontline of the battlefield. After that he has come forward and led the nation at a critical juncture of the nation."

"Ziaur Rahman had united a divided nation. He started a new revolution with the aim of building a prosperous democratic Bangladesh. In just three and a half years, he had enriched the country and laid the foundation for development," the BNP leader claimed.

"Awami League is sponsoring communalism and

extremism by establishing one-party ruling in the country," Fakrul Islam alleged and said, "Our nation fought for a liberal democratic state but unfortunately the Awami League has consciously destroyed that democratic spirit and plotted to establish a one-party rule again."

He also alleged, "Awami League has done nothing good for the interest of the people of the country, instead they have always seen their own interests."

Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League has imposed an oppressive regime by depriving us of democracy, free society and freedom of speech. Not only BNP but the whole nation is fighting against this fascism. Everyone must stand together against the autocratic government," he added.

Regarding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Now Khaleda Zia's fever is under control."

"We have repeatedly said that Khaleda Zia has struggled for democracy all her life and has never compromised with any evil power," the BNP leader declared and added, "Doctors have repeatedly advised that BNP Chairperson needs advanced treatment abroad. But the government is depriving her of that opportunity due to its vindictive politics."

Members of the National Standing Committee, including the Secretary General, laid wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave at 9:30am on Sunday.

Party flags were flown at half-mast and black flags hoisted in all offices of the party including the central office at Naya Paltan on the day. BNP leaders and activists across the country wore black ribbons.

Among other programmes, BNP leaders and activists distributed food among the poor in 40 places in the Dhaka metropolitan areas and a photo exhibition was organized on Ziaur Rahman's life.

BNP's different associate bodies will arrange various programmes from May 29 to June 12 in observance of Ziaur Rahman death anniversary.







