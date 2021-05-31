Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Front Page

Death Anniv Observed

Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said, "Ziaur Rahman liberated the people from one-party rule in 1975 and established multi-party democracy in the country."
Fakrul Islam on Sunday has made the remark after visiting Ziaur Rahman's grave on the occasion of BNP founder's 40th death anniversary. The BNP and its allies have announced a 15-day programme across the country to mark the occasion.
Mentioning Ziaur Rahman as a short-lived leader Fakhrul Islam said "He fought in the War of Independence from the frontline of the battlefield. After that he has come forward and led the nation at a critical juncture of the nation."
"Ziaur Rahman had united a divided nation. He started a new revolution with the aim of building a prosperous democratic Bangladesh. In just three and a half years, he had enriched the country and laid the foundation for development," the BNP leader claimed.
"Awami League is sponsoring communalism and
    extremism by establishing one-party ruling in the country," Fakrul Islam alleged and said, "Our nation fought for a liberal democratic state but unfortunately the Awami League has consciously destroyed that democratic spirit and plotted to establish a one-party rule again."
He also alleged, "Awami League has done nothing good for the interest of the people of the country, instead they have always seen their own interests."
Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League has imposed an oppressive regime by depriving us of democracy, free society and freedom of speech. Not only BNP but the whole nation is fighting against this fascism. Everyone must stand together against the autocratic government," he added.
Regarding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Now Khaleda Zia's fever is under control."
"We have repeatedly said that Khaleda Zia has struggled for democracy all her life and has never compromised with any evil power," the BNP leader declared and added, "Doctors have repeatedly advised that BNP Chairperson needs advanced treatment abroad. But the government is depriving her of that opportunity due to its vindictive politics."
Members of the National Standing Committee, including the Secretary General, laid wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave at 9:30am on Sunday.
Party flags were flown at half-mast and black flags hoisted in all offices of the party including the central office at Naya Paltan on the day. BNP leaders and activists across the country wore black ribbons.
Among other programmes, BNP leaders and activists distributed food among the poor in 40 places in the Dhaka metropolitan areas and a photo exhibition was organized on Ziaur Rahman's life.
BNP's different associate bodies will arrange various programmes from May 29 to June 12 in observance of Ziaur Rahman death anniversary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Sindh province facing ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years
LSD Case Three students remanded
Hunger stalks India’s poor in pandemic double blow
LOCKDOWN DUMPED
Journalist Shahiduzzaman passes away
Satkhira BCL committee formed in violation of party constitution
Zia freed country from one-party rule: Fakhrul
UNHCR team in Dhaka to see ground reality in Bhasan Char


Latest News
Mother kills son in Narayanganj
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft