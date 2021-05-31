Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:02 PM
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
UNHCR team in Dhaka to see ground reality in Bhasan Char

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Diplomatic Correspondent

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has sent its officials to Bangladesh to see the ground reality of Bhasan Char before determining whether the United Nations can engage operationally with the government's Bhasan Char project or not.
    To assess the situation, two senior UNHCR officials - Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations - arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a four-day visit.
They are likely to go to Bhasan Char today (Monday), Foreign Ministry sources said.
"They are playing a crucial role in overseeing UNHCR's responses to refugee situations worldwide, most probably on Monday to see Rohingya situation both in Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps," the official added.
They will hold meetings with the officials in Dhaka and are planning to visit Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, a senior official said.


