‘Blanket lockdown’ extended till June 6 dumping nat’l body advice

Defying the advice of the 'National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19' to enforce restrictions on selective places based on the necessity to contain the deadly Covid-19 transmission through borders, the Cabinet Division on Sunday extended the countrywide ongoing general lockdown till June 6 midnight from May 31.

After around seven hours of the announcement to extend the lockdown on Sunday, the advisory committee finally recommended the government to extend it for seven more days holding an emergency meeting of the committee.

At the same time, the committee has also requested to enforce restrictions in seven bordering districts of Naogaon, Natore, Rajshahi, Kushtia, Khulna, Jashore and Satkhira mentioning those as most vulnerable areas for transmission of the deadly virus, especially of the Indian variant.

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued the notification extending the restriction for the eighth time since April 5 of this year.

With the decision of the government to extend the ongoing restrictions, only the government offices

and courts will remain partially closed while the educational institutions will remain fully closed. The government has already asked educational institutions to remain shut till June 12 and reopen on June 13.

But, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday told journalists that the educational institutions will remain closed until the virus is contained completely and the infection rate declines below 5.0 per cent following the WHO guidelines.

Regarding the extension that ignored the recommendations of the advisory committee, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also echoed Dipu Moni.

He told journalists that the restrictions will continue until the infection rate declines to below 5.0 per cent.

The infection rate was 10.11 per cent on Sunday while the average was 13.47 per cent on the day.

Farhad Hossain also said the advisory committee will recommend the government for infection.

"We have kept all government offices and educational institutions closed. That's why there is no compulsion of unnecessary movement of general people. The infection rate of below five percent is satisfactory as per the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO). So, the restriction will continue until the infection rate declines below five percent," he added.

He also informed the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will also kept closure until the virus transmission is controlled. The education ministry has taken such decisions. The government is planning so to ensure containing transmission of the virus.

Regarding the extension, advisory committee member Prof Nazrul Islam on Sunday told this correspondent that they hadn't recommended the government for extending the lockdown till the notice of extension issued. But, following the directives of the government top brass, they had held an emergency meeting and recommended the government for extension.

He said that earlier, they recommended the authorities to enforce strict lockdown like Chapai Nawabganj in seven more bordering districts as those are vulnerable for the virus transmission.

Regarding the lockdown extension, renowned economist of the country Prof MM Akash, Professor of Dhaka University, said that is nothing closed in the country except the government offices and educational institutions.

"It's not possible to impose strict lockdown in any developing country. So, extension of lockdown or attempt to enforce it is meaningless. Instead, the government should impose strict lockdown in selective areas like Chapai Nawabganj. It would yield results and the people would comply with the decision. The government should make the people understand," he added.

The government had enforced the restriction till April 11 from April 5 this year to contain the second wave of the Covid 19 transmission in the country. It was later extended seven more times on April 12 for two days, on April 13 for seven days, on April 20 for nine days, on April 28 for six days, on May 5 for 10 days, on May 16 for seven days, and on May 23 for seven more days.

Although the strict restriction was imposed from April 14 this year, the government gradually allowed the shopping malls and markets to open their business, airlines and transports to operate with limited passengers following health guidelines and hotels for serving limited number of clients. The readymade garment factories and some other production related industries were not brought under the restrictions.

At present, nothing except the government, semi-government and autonomous authorities, courts and educational institutions remain locked down. Everything is open now. But, around 4.5 crore students and millions of teachers are kept away from their academic works and studies keeping the schools suspended from last 15 months.










