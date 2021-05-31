Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:02 PM
Front Page

C-19 infection up, 34 more die

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 34 more deaths from coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally to 12,583 and over the same period 1,444 more people were diagnosed with the disease, a rise from Saturday's 1,043, bringing the number to 798,830.
Besides, 1,397 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.48 per cent recovery rate,
    according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 14,277 samples were tested in 502 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 10.11 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.47 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.58 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 23 were men, and 11 were women. Of the victims, 31 died in different hospitals across the country while three died at home. Moreover, 12 of the deceased were in the Chattogram division, eight in Dhaka, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi and two each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,088 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,495 were women.


