Mosque Imam, Asma confess guilt in court

Imam Abdur Rahman and his paramour Asma Begum confessed to their crime of killing Azharul Islam, a RMG factory worker at Dakkhinkhan in the city.

The victim Azharul is the husband of the co-accused Asma Begum.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal

recorded the statement of Asma and Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman recorded the statement of the Imam. Later the court sent them to jail.

On Sunday, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Sub Inspector Anjan Kumar Sarker of Dakkhinkhan police produced them before the court with a prayer to record their confessional statements.

Imam and Azharul's wife Asma were placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on May 26 in the sensational murder.

Earlier on May 25, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered several severed body parts of the RMG worker Azharul Islam from a septic tank of a mosque in city's Dakkhinkhan area.

Later the RAB detained Imam Abdur Rahim of the mosque in this connection.

Gleaning information from him, the elite force, later, recovered six parts of the body-- two hands, two legs, the head and other parts--- from the septic tank.

During initial questioning, Abdur Rahim confessed to the killing.

He used to visit Azharul's house as they had developed a good relationship. During several visits, he had developed an emotional attachment to Azharul's wife.

For this, the Imam and Asma had planned to kill Azharul for removing a barrier to his intimate relationship. He made him unconscious by mixing toxic chemicals in his food, tied up his hands and legs and slaughtered him brutally.







