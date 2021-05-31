‘Black fungus’ in India causes panic in BD

Neighbouring country India declared black fungus an epidemic sending people of Bangladesh into a panic over the disease.

Health experts, however, still sees no reason to be panicked about it.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has already said it would give specific guidelines on the treatment and management of black fungus.

According to the DGHS, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 is aware of the disease. Moreover, they have sent warnings to the districts about it.

The states across India have begun declaring black fungus an epidemic as cases of the fatal rare infection has shot up in patients recovering from Covid-19.

The fungal disease called mucormycosis has a 50 percent mortality rate. It affects patients initially in the nose but the fungus can then spread into the brain and can often only be treated by major surgery removing the eye or part of skull and jaw.

It has also been reported in Covid-19 patients who were on ventilators in intensive care units due to their airways being exposed to humidity and moisture.

The disease is caused by fungal spores found in soil and organic matter, usually inhaled by humans from the air.

The mould enters the body and then manifests around the nose and eye

sockets, causing the nose to blacken and if not stopped will move fatally into the brain.

Healthy individuals will usually fight off the fungus but it can spread fast in those with compromised immunity.

Black fungus has spread widely in India. There have been 11,717 people infected with black fungus so far.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have the highest rates of 'black funguses. About 50 percent of the infected people are dying and a part of the survivors are being harmed in their eyes.

Doctors said black fungus is not the only cause of corona. They said it does not infect people easily, but it is 'deadly' if it is a risky patient. Therefore, patients should be kept clean while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

But the hope is that doctors are reporting that the black fungus does not spread from person to person.

Lack of cleanliness, hospital supplies such as bandages, mask impurities, AC or air filtration systems, the construction process mainly spreads black fungus. However, it is curable and the sooner the disease is diagnosed, the better.

Lelin Chowdhury, a preventive medicine specialist, said, "Still Black Fungus is not a matter of concern in Bangladesh. There is a drug to prevent fungus. Sometimes injections are needed for treating black fungus. The cost of this drug is high and many people need ICU support. Due to which treatment is expensive."

"The treatment of this disease depends mainly on the severity. The treatment of mild patients, moderate patients and severe patients takes different time. The basic treatment that we are giving now can be included in the guideline," he added.

Prof Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS, said, "There has been no big problem in our country so far. Black fungus has not spread anywhere in the world too much, except in India."

The reason for this, he said, "There was an oxygen problem in India, which is also one of the main reasons behind the disease. There were also more diabetics patients."

"One of the ways to prevent this is not to use too many steroids, using oxygen properly, Diabetes control for the general population and not taking steroids without a doctor's advice," he added.









