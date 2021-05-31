Quake scare grips Sylhet, 2 six-storey buildings tilt as new tremors jolt city



Two six-storey building tilt towards each other in Pathantula area of Sylhet on Sunday as the city experienced four tremors on the second consecutive day on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

These instructions have been given to avoid the risk of damage in earthquakes. Residents of other buildings at risk for the same period have also been asked to move elsewhere.

City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Sunday visited some risky markets in Sylhet city and gave the instruction. He was

accompanied by executive magistrates and police members.

Meanwhile, as a result of the new earthquake, two six-storey buildings in the Pathantula area of Sylhet city leaned towards each other.

In this situation, the residents of the two buildings have been ordered to move elsewhere by the City Corporation and police.

A team of firefighters visited the two buildings in Pathantula. According to local sources, two buildings in Pathantula tilted about two feet due to four earthquakes in a few hours.

Risky multi-storey buildings are spreading panic in Sylhet known as the earthquake 'Danger Zone'.

Experts fear that these buildings would collapse in the event of a major earthquake. The owners are not demolishing the buildings despite repeated notices from the city corporation.

They are refraining from demolishing the buildings on various pretexts. The city corporation has already identified 25 such risky buildings in the city, which also includes buildings owned by the City Corporation.

Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said 'Mitali Mansion' in Zindabazar of Sylhet city, 'Raja Mansion', 'City Super Market' and 'Madhuban Super Market' in Bandarbazar had already been identified as risky buildings.

According to experts, there is a fear of a big earthquake in Sylhet in the next one week, for which such small earthquakes are happening again and again. The Sylhet City Corporation has already started taking preparation to face the calamity.

Mominul Islam, an official in charge of the Earthquake Observatory and Research Center, said on Sunday, "Small earthquakes in Sylhet indicate that there is a risk of severe earthquakes."

It is not possible to predict when an earthquake will occur, this risk is there. This does not mean that it will be after six months or a year. It could be 20 years later, he said.

Sayeed Ahmad Chowdhury, a senior meteorologist in Sylhet, said the epicenter of Sunday's today's quake was in the Sylhet region and its epicenter was 13 kilometers.

As Sylhet is very close to the 'Dawki' Plate on the border with India, this northeastern town is at great risk.

In the context of the earthquake, Zahir bin Alam, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said small earthquakes carry the message of big earthquakes.

Earthquakes have foreshocks and aftershocks. Many times there are small tremors before big earthquakes. The next three-four days are very crucial for Sylhet. He advised everyone to be aware.





