Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:02 PM
Home Front Page

Parliament gets Tk 336.14cr budget for next fiscal year

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

The Parliament Secretariat Commission on Sunday approved a Tk 336.14 crore budget for Parliament to spend on its development and non-development expenditures for the next fiscal year (2020-21).
The approval was given at the 32nd meeting of the Commission held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
The budget is 7.12 percent or Tk 22.34 crore higher than that of the outgoing fiscal year of 2020-21, said a Parliament Secretariat handout.
The revised budget for the Parliament Secretariat in the previous fiscal was Tk 313.79 crore.
The meeting also approved the estimated budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year Tk 359.67 crore and Tk 384.85 crore for
    2023-24 fiscal.
Commission Members Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Deputy Opposition Leader GM Quader, on behalf of the Opposition Leader, attend the meeting. Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury attended the meeting on special invitation.
In the beginning of the meeting, it discussed the implementation progress of the decisions taken at the 31st Commission meeting.
Parliament Secretariat's Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan placed the agenda of the meeting, while Finance Division Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker and the high officials concerned were present.    -UNB


