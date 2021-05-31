Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021
City News

Bar Council exam result published

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory body of the country's lawyers, has published written examination results held on February 27 this year to enroll their names as advocate.
A total of 5, 335 candidates out of 12, 878 have successfully passed the written test in the Bar Council examination.
The written test result signed by its secretary Md Rafiqul Islam was published on Saturday night on the Bar Council website.
Meanwhile, the written test results of 230 candidates have been kept for re-examining by the third examiner.
The successful candidates will have to take viva voce exam and its schedule will be announced later, said a source of the Bar Council.
On February 27 this year, the written test exam was held for the second time at five different centers in Dhaka, which had been cancelled
Earlier, on December 19, a group of advocateship candidates created chaos and barred others from finishing examinations at different examination centres in Mohammadpur and Lakshmibazar in the capital.
The police had tried to stop the chaos in the centers, yet some examinees complained that they could not finish their examinations while others said that they managed to do so.
Some examinees boycotted the examinations demanding an 'auto-pass' and others complaining that the questions were too tough.
A total of 12,878 candidates sat for the Bar Council written examinations at nine centers.
Earlier, the Bar Council Enrollment multiple-choice examinations were held on February 28 last year, and the successful applicants sat for the written test.



