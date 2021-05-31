Demand for raising taxes to discourage tobacco use

The World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is being observed today (Tuesday) around the globe and this year the theme of WNTD is: Commit to quit.

In Bangladesh, the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2021 also resembles the global one: Asun Amra Protigga Kori, Jibon Bachate Tamak Chari (let us promise to quit smoking to save our lives).

The benefits of quitting are many. Abstaining from tobacco use for a whole year decreases the risk of coronary heart disease about half that of a smoker.

The use of tobacco causes around 126,000 deaths in Bangladesh a year. The financial loss (due to medical expenditure and loss of productivity) incurred per year due to tobacco use exceeds BDT 30,560 crore.

A matter of particular concern is that currently the lowest income people have a much higher rate (48 per cent) to use tobacco than the highest earning class (24 per cent).

Between 2009 and 2017, the average monthly expenditure for bidi has increased by 50 per cent for each individual smoker.

Currently, a cigarette smoker spends on average BDT 1077.7 per month for cigarettes. On the contrary, the average monthly expenditure for education and health of a household is only BDT 835.7 and 700 respectively (Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2016).

Many health experts think that instead of spending money on tobacco, if people channeled this money for education, health or the fight against human poverty, the economic condition of families could be radically improved.

On the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day 2021, ABM Zubair, Executive Director of PROGGA said, the poor demographic is predominantly more price sensitive.

Once prices of tobacco products are increased, it decreases the use of tobacco, tobacco-related diseases and deaths and other losses. So, increasing taxes on tobacco is a pro-poor measure.

Most importantly, to achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, cigarettes and other tobacco products need to be brought out of the purchasing capacity of the masses through the imposition of specific taxes.

In addition, measures such as removing the provision of "designated smoking area", banning smoking in all public places, work spaces, and public transport, banning the display of tobacco products at points of sale, banning 'corporate social responsibility' activities of tobacco companies, banning the sale of single sticks and unpackaged smokeless tobacco, banning the sale and import of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, and allowing stricter rules on packaging including increases to the size of graphic health warnings- should be adopted and implemented through an amendment of tobacco control law.







