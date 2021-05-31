Dr Mashiur made NU VC

Dhaka University sociology professor Dr Mashiur Rahman has been appointed National University (NU) vice-chancellor for four years.

Dr Mashiur, who previously served as NU pro-vice-chancellor, will replace Dr Harun-or-Rashid who completed his second term on March 5.

The education's ministry's Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notice Sunday, formalising Dr Mashiur's appointment.

The academic earned a doctor of philosophy degree from Sweden's Lund University and also did his post-doctorate there. -UNB







