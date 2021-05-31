Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021
City News

Dr Mashiur made NU VC

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

Dhaka University sociology professor Dr Mashiur Rahman has been appointed National University (NU) vice-chancellor for four years.
 Dr Mashiur, who previously served as NU pro-vice-chancellor, will replace Dr Harun-or-Rashid who completed his second term on March 5.
 The education's ministry's Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notice Sunday, formalising Dr Mashiur's appointment.
 The academic earned a doctor of philosophy degree from Sweden's Lund University and also did his post-doctorate there.    -UNB


