Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Impose lockdown on 8 districts right away

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

In line with our health experts, we also call on to impose "strict lockdown" on the 8 districts that have witnessed an average of over 30 percent Covid-19 positivity rate in the past week.  

In Chapainawabganj, seven individuals, who have reportedly not travelled to India recently, tested positive for the Indian variant of the Coronavirus, leading researchers to believe that the variant is being transmitted in the community. The local administration in Chapainawabganj already enforced strict restrictions on movement until Monday. The other districts recommended for "lockdown" are Naogaon, Rajshahi, Natore, Kushtia, Jashore, Khulna and Satkhira.

Rather alarmingly, the chief of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Saturday said the Indian variant of Coronavirus has transmitted in the community as 13 new cases of the variant have been detected in several districts.

Considering the deadly characteristics and fatal outcome of the Indian variant - it is more than just important to impose lockdown in the specified districts - right away. The   Cabinet Division must make a prompt move in this regard.

We fear, once the reported community transmission spreads out, our major towns and cities will fast come under direct threat.

Needs be mentioned, detecting the specific variant of a virus requires genome sequencing. It is a complicated and expensive process which needs around anywhere between 3-7 days.

However, the weekly epidemiological analysis of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed that compared to the previous week, the nationwide transmission of Coronavirus has increased by around 22 percent in the seven days preceding Saturday. Even more concerning is that the latest weekly analysis identified over 30 districts as 'high-risk zones' with 10 percent or higher positivity rates, up from 25 districts in the previous week.

We must keep in mind by the minute , countrywide transmission rate is on the rise when some eight million people travelled out of the capital and returned after the Eid holidays earlier this month. Additionally, epidemiologists expressed concerns that the transmission rate may spike again.

No matter what limited healthcare facilities we have in our big cities, if transmission shoots up further in remote villages it will be near impossible to provide treatment to the infected patients.

Since the Indian variant known as B.1.617 is the fourth variant of concern and is more transmissible spreading across 50 countries so far, we have no time to sit idle and waste time. Simultaneously, it is imperative to restrict and, if necessary, completely prohibit all types of travelling between the 8 districts and Dhaka.

There is no time to procrastinate.
Act now.



