Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:01 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Protect youth from LSD drug

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
At present a common drug--LSD is appearing in media. This LSD drug was found while investigating the death of Hafizur, a student of Dhaka University, right now which a viral topics in Bangladesh. According to police, Hafeez took this horrible drug because of his friends influence. However, all the accused are university students. This decline of the future leadership of the nation and future generation is sheer frustrating.

Students become addicted to drugs and engage themselves in criminal activities. In our society we are seeing that criminal activities are soaring up. Robbery, extortion, murder, etc are often committed by young people.   Parents are being killed by a drug addicted boy without getting money to buy drugs. Siblings are killing siblings. Drug addict boy is stealing his mother's jewelry and selling it to buy drugs. The future of the nation are going astray.

According to the Narcotics Control Act, 1990, no drug other than alcohol can be cultivated, produced, processed, transported, imported, exported, supplied, bought, sold, stored, stored, stored, displayed, applied and used. Now it is time to take appropriate steps. We have to think with utmost importance to save our young generation from this devastating drug. Moreover, the state as well as the family and society must be aware.
Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



