No wonder then that the qualified, smart and ambitious youth were attracted to this career. Thus in the erstwhile undivided Pakistan, the meritorious and talented young men were attracted to the superior services of the government. Many bright and brilliant products of reputed universities preferred to compete for these jobs rather than join the university or having joined continued to remain as teachers. Other professions, save engineering and medical, were second preference for the bright graduates of the times.



In 2013 hindsight provoked professional journalist of later years, Editor Nurul Kabir to forcefully ventilate his grievance against those brilliant products of the society who left teaching and became bureaucrats. He argued that if they stuck to teaching younger generations in the higher educational institutions would not be in such a sorry state of half and mal-education. In fact, he almost became angry and said with vehement annoyance, 'they should be severely punished'. Senior civil servants of repute, twins Nasimuddin Ahmed and Azimuddin Ahmed were initially taken aback by Kabir's frontal attack. Moments later however, they appreciated the core of his contentions.



One could plead that in a society which values partisanship, money and raw power more than education, even the brightest and the best would not be retained in the universities and other institutions of higher learning. Only those who danced to the tune of the controlling piper would be allowed to remain in jobs.



Nevertheless, the reality in the 1960's told Khasruzzaman Chowdhury that books for competitive examinations would be popular and sell well. That is why he pursued me to be the lead author of books such as International Affairs, Current Affairs, Pakistan affairs etc. These books were published by Khashru's acquaintance, a literate and kind businessman Mr Ibrahim Khan, owner of the Barnali Publishers. As soon as they were out these books found a welcome market.



Khasru was not only a co-author of books with me in the late 1960's when I had to leave university teaching because of an adverse police report and joined the CSP in 1967. Khasru also joined the cadre in the same year. Thus, we became batch-mates in the Civil Service. That was a fresh cementing of bonds between us which lasted until Khasru breathed his last in 2013 in the USA. He will appear time and again in my story.



Class friend Md Habibullah of Physic was enthused by the commercial success of our books for the competitive examinations. He came and proposed that we should compile books on general knowledge and everyday science. I agreed to be co-author of the book on general knowledge but expressed my reluctance to be associated with writing a book on science as I was a Master of Arts.



Habibullah would not take 'no' for an answer. He cavalierly said, 'Shelley Shaheb, don't worry, I shall write the book, you will write only the preface and lend your name'. I reticently agreed. Like the 'General Knowledge Survey' (which friend M. M. Abdullah published) our book on 'Everyday Science' had a good market. Our junior, Akmal Hossain who was a bright student of Chemistry and obtained his Masters in that subject also wrote a book on 'Everyday Science' at the same time.



Akmal who himself later became a member of the erstwhile CSP was not amused. He went around saying how could Shelley bhai being an Arts graduate write a book on science? Not only that, foolish buyers are purchasing his book. This cannot be tolerated". Needless to say, my affectionate relation with Akmal did not snap even after this.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".







