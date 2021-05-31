

Regional cooperation during pandemic



During normal situation, imported goods undergo multiple inspections for verification of conformity with the destination country's standards and regulatory requirements. When standards and regulations in the destination country differ from those in the home country, a situation commonly referred to as "regulatory divergence," there could be high-cost implications for businesses, with a significant slowdown in trade.



It prompted different organizations come up with some suggestions to face the challenge of pandemic like ongoing COVID 19. United Nations Conference on Trade andDevelopment (UNCTAD) calls for new and innovative approaches to bridge the divergence of regulatory practices. Increasing "regulatory cooperation" among countries could be an efficient way to achieve it.



Regulatory cooperation can take the form of multiple actions, such as enhancing better information exchange and creation of a joint committee to implement chapters on sanitary and phytosanitary measures and technical barriers to trade.It may also entail aligning with international standards, treating other parties' standards as equivalent, among others.



They have suggested regulatory cooperation for smooth delivery and reduction of trade costs, particularly through cutting high information costs and shortening the lengthy process of conformity assessment but all without undermining policy objectives such as protecting health, safety and the environment.



According to UNCTAD estimates, such cooperation provides countries with an opportunity to minimize the negative impact of national regulatory measures on trade, particularly in times of emergencies. It can reduce trade costs by over 25%.



The different organ of UN also considering a permanent option to face disruption of supply of essential good and medical supplies for such recurring pandemic situations. Regional Trade Agreement (RTA) is the best option to address such crisis. The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) secretariat conducted a rapid review of bilateral and RTA texts. The study find that, RTAs include clauses in order to permit exception to the agreements in time of emergencies; but for the most part they do not feature provisions that could help deal with trade disruption in emergency or crisis situations. To address this gap an initiative aims to develop model provisions to promote more trade cooperation and predictability in times of crisis and pandemic - and speed up recovery.



RTA can enhance regulatory cooperation through simple efforts such as increasing transparency and enhancing consultations among cross-border regulatory agencies, as well as more complex undertakings such as mutual recognition and harmonization of standards and conformity assessment procedures, which can enable countries to trade better during emergencies.RTA may include specific provisions such as emergency provisions can expedite trade in pandemic and ensure disharmonized standards and regulatory requirements do not hinder trade.



UNCTAD also studied 107 RTAs and their application during COVID 19 and examine the efforts of nine countries to reduce regulatory divergence to facilitate trade in the medical goods during the pandemic.A large proportion of existing RTAs put forward provisions for mutual recognition, equivalence, and/or harmonization with respect to the other parties' or international standards, including conformity assessment procedures, be they mandatory or voluntary. These RTA has a good base to build upon. Unfortunately, many of these provisions are vaguely worded. There also lacks provisions promoting regulatory cooperation specifically for medical goods, or "emergency-specific" situations.



UNCTAD studies point towards the need to incorporate specific, temporary, or emergency provisions into RTAs that can facilitate regulatory cooperation and ensure that trade in medical goods flows unhindered during crises. Such ready-to-apply regulations and action plans would reduce uncertainty during the already difficult times.



The study makes some proposals to overcome the shortcomings to face emergency. The RTAs should clearly define a situation of "public health emergency" or a "shortage" of essential goods; to classify, at a tariff line level, "essential" goods that could be critical during an emergency; to agree to adopt international standards as a basis for regulatory cooperation; to treat as equivalent standards of jurisdictions with similar regulatory frameworks, among others. Specifying a start and an end date of such temporary measures would help provide more legitimacy to the provisions.



The state parties to RTA have another obligation to other member countries. They should be consistent with their obligations under the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement, expedite and facilitate the flow and transit of all products listed in Annex I and Annex II through their respective sea and airports. They should eliminate all customs duties and all other duties and charges of any kind, within the meaning of Article II and clause 1(b) of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 ("GATT 1994"), with respect to all products listed in Annex I. The countries should endeavour to expedite the release of such products upon arrival including adopting or maintaining procedures allowing for submission of import documentation and other required information, including manifests, in order to begin processing prior to the arrival of products. RTA should make option to abide by the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR) to allow free pratique to cargo ships - i.e., the permission to enter a port, discharge or load cargo or stores.



RTA may also incorporate clause to uphold the declaration facilitate the emergency delivery of medical and essential products of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), at its Fourth meeting of the 219th session held on 9 March 2020.



Members of RTA should cooperate each other by granting free pratique to inspection, and, if a source of infection or contamination found on board, the carrying out of necessary, disinfection, decontamination or other measures necessary to prevent spread of the infection or contamination, pursuant to the IHR.



Trade policies reform will therefore be an essential instrument in the management of the crisis. Trade in both goods and services will play a key role in overcoming the pandemic and limiting its impact by providing access to essential medical goods, including material inputs for their production and services to help contain the pandemic and treat those affected, smooth trade can ensuring access to food throughout the world. It can provide farmers with necessary inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment, veterinary products for the next harvest.



Trade reforms, such as tariff reductions, can contribute to reducing the cost and improving the availability of COVID-19 goods and services. The reduced tax and administrative burdens on importers and exporters shall reduce the cost of food and other products heavily consumed by the poor and contributing to the macro-economic measures introduced to limit the negative economic and social impact of the COVID19 related downturn. Trade reform can support the eventual economic recovery and building resilience to future crises.



Bangladesh may pursue SAPTA and APTA members to incorporate different provision to ensure smooth supply of essential products and medical supplies in order to meet the future pandemic crisis.

The writer is a Legal Economist















