Monday, 31 May, 2021, 2:00 PM
Countryside

Three die after falling from tree

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people died after falling from tree in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Mymensingh and Noakhali, in four days.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A labourer died after falling from a tree in Kawkhali Upazila on Sunday.
Deceased Md Mojibur Rahman, 54, son of Ismail Hawlader, was a resident of Shiyalkathi Dakshin Village.
Local sources said Mojibur was cutting branches of a tree in the area at around 11am. At one stage, he fell from the tree, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MYMENSINGH: A man died after falling from a tree in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Md Khoka Mia, 48, son of Sirfot Ali, was a resident of Usthi Village.
Local sources said Khoka Mia climbed up a blackcurrant tree in the area in the morning for plucking fruits.
At one stage, he fell from the tree, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Physician of the hospital Dr Sazzad Rahman confirmed the incident.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A teenage boy died after a branch of a tree fell on him in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tarek Rahman Shuvo, 17, son of Md Faruque, a resident of Chhatarpaiya Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shuvo and Mozammel Hossain of the area took a work of cutting branches of trees in one Salauddin's house at the village.  During the time, a branch of tree fell on him, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Prime Hospital in the district town, where he succumbed to his injuries.



