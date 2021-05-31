Seven killed in road mishaps in six districts

Seven people were killed and another one was injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Dinajpur, Manikganj, Habiganj and Bogura, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 61, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Basudebpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound truck hit Hossain Ali while he was drying paddy straw in the area on the highway, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to 31-bed Godagari Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hadiuzzaman Chhobi Sharif, 60, a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said a trolley hit the man in Bamrail Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 7:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, locals caught the trolley driver and handed him over to police.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Mahbub Hossain confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 39, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Damail Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district. He worked as a medical representative.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Nazrul hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Joyal Kamra ICT School area on the Birampur-Hili Regional Road of the upazila in the afternoon, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Nazrul was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kader Sheikh, 30, son of Rahij Sheikh, a resident of Charpara Village under Gopinathpur Union in Harirampur Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sarupai area of the upazila at noon, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Ghior PS OC Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed as their bike collided with a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jamir Uddin, 40, son of Abdul Jabbar, and Shakil Ahmed Ramim, 35, son of Shahbaj Mia, residents of Baniachang Upazila in the district.

Local sources said the motorcycle carrying two people collided head-on the auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Natun Bazar area on the Habiganj-Srimangal Road in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Bahubal PS OC Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Faltu, 36, son of Isamat Ali, a resident of Chakradhuni area in Gabtali Upazila of the district.

Shajahanpur PS SI Abdur Razzak said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying two people in Sajapur area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 12:15pm, which left Faltu dead on the spot and Ershad seriously injured.

Injured Ershad was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, the SI added.







