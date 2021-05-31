Video
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Countryside

Post-Yaas Upstream Tide In The Teesta River

1,000 families marooned at Gangachara

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Our Correspondent

The photo shows kids marooned in Paschim Ichli Village of Gangachara Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows kids marooned in Paschim Ichli Village of Gangachara Upazila. photo: observer

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR, May 30: Teesta River banked chars in Gangachara Upazila of the district have been inundated due to a sudden flood.
According to field sources, the post-Yaas upstream tide coming from India has caused the swelling to water-level in the Teesta River.
With flooding the chars, over 1,000 families have been marooned in seven unions of the upazila; chilli, pumpkin, brinjal, nut, maize, jute and other croplands have been submerged. Bagerhat-Matukpur Sarak at Laxmitari Union, and some parts of a newly raised sub-dam in Binbina area of Kolkondo Union got breached due to strong current.
On Saturday noon, flood water was flowing above 30 centimetres of danger mark at Dalia point of the Teesta.
The flooded area was inspected by Upazila Project Implementation Officer Munimul Haq and Laxmitari Union Chairman Abdulla Al Hadi.
Charman Hadi said, about 300 families of Pachim Ichli, Maddhya Ichli, and Joyram Oja villages of his union have been water confined.
Inhabitants of Bilbina Village at Kolkonda Union said, about 150 metres of the sub-embankment, built newly in Bilbina area, have been eroded  by the Teesta's strong current that started gaining force since Friday night. About 500 metres long sub-embankment was constructed in cooperation with locals; Union Chairman Sohrab Ali Razu led the work.
The Teesta tide has also flooded other areas including Nohaali Union's Char Bagdahara, Mina Bazar, Alambiditor Union's Bank Para, Laxmitari Union's Ichli, Bager Haat, Joyram Oja, Challish Saal, Gajghanta Union's Chhalapak, Mornniya Union's Boro Rupai, Chhoto Rupai, Norsingh, and several other places; more 1,000 more families of these localities have also got marooned.
Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board-Rangpur Ahsan Habib said, the water-level swelling has been triggered by the Yaas impact, adding, water will be receded soon.


