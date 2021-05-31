Video
Two murdered in two dists

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Dinajpur, in two days.  
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was murdered by his younger brother over land dispute in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Shahabuddin Bhangi, 55, son of late Abdus Samad, was a resident of Koligram.
Police and local sources said Shabuddin and his younger brother Sajdar Rahman had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between them at around 10:30am.
At one stage, Sajdar along with his people hacked Shahabuddin indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Shahabuddin was rushed to Bagha Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Sajdar Rahman and his wife Rubina Begum in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.  
DINAJPUR: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Sathi Begum, 20, was the wife of Ariful Islam, a resident of Jangai Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sathi was beaten to death after blaming her for stealing gold chain of sister-in-law.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur MM Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police, however, detained her husband and mother-in-law for questioning.


