21 more die of corona in seven districts

A total of 21 more people died of coronavirus in seven districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Pabna, Sirajganj and Barishal, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two day.

Twelve more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said four of the 12 people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the others had coronavirus symptoms.

Their samples have been collected for the virus test.

Of the deceased, nine were from Chapainawabganj, two from Rajshahi and one from Natore districts.

A total of 209 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU at RMCH till noon on Sunday.

The total number of the identified patients is 74 here.

Earlier, seven more people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

He said three of the seven people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the others had the virus symptoms.

Their samples have been collected for the virus test.

Of the newly deceased, two were from Chapainawabganj, two from Rajshahi, one each from Naogaon, Pabna and Sirajganj districts.

A total of 191 patients with virus infection and its symptoms are being treated at the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till noon on Saturday.

Among them, 94 are from Chapainawabganj, 72 from Rajshahi, 9 from Natore, 6 from Naogaon, 4 from Pabna, 2 from Sirajganj and 4 from Kushtia districts.

BARISHAL: One more person died of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total fatality cases to 286 in the division.

The deceased was a resident of Patuakhali District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 53 in Patuakhali.

Meanwhile, 54 more people have contracted the virus in the last 48 hours till Sunday noon, taking the total virus cases to 15,486 in the division.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased, aged about 50, was a resident of Rahmatpara area under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila.

Medical Officer of Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex Jamirul Islam said the woman had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems.

The family members admitted her in the health complex.

Following the deterioration of her condition, the physicians referred the woman to RMCH.

Later, she died on the way to RMCH at night.







