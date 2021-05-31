Israel FM visits Egypt, first in 13 years

CAIRO, May 30: Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi arrived in Cairo Sunday to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the establishment of a "permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Ashkenazi tweeted in Arabic, English and Hebrew that his Cairo trip is "the first formal visit of an Israeli FM in 13 years".

"We will discuss establishing a permanent ceasefire with Hamas, a mechanism for providing humanitarian aid & the reconstruction of Gaza with a pivotal role played by the intl. community," he added.

He also noted that his government was "fully committed" to repatriating Israeli prisoners held by Hamas. -AFP